Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Hyderabad: 30-year-old police constable dies while working out in gym, video surfaces

Hyderabad: The video shows the cop suddenly collapsing during the workout as some others at the gym.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: 30-year-old police constable dies while working out in gym, video surfaces
Hyderabad: 30-year-old police constable dies while working out in gym, video surfaces (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad viral video: A 30-year-old police constable has died following health issues while working out at a gym in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday and a video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The police constable has been identified as Y Vishal. He was working at Asif Nagar Police Station.

The video shows the cop suddenly collapsing during the workout as some others at the gym in East Marredpelly rush to his rescue. Vishal might have died due to health issues, his father said in a complaint.

The constable's father, in a complaint filed at Marredpally Police Station, said his son used to go to gym every day. Around 08.30 am, Vishal's father received a phone call from the gym and was informed that his son fell unconscious.

Immediately, he was shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Viral video: Desi girl in sexy yellow saree raises the mercury with her dance moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.