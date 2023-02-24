Hyderabad: 30-year-old police constable dies while working out in gym, video surfaces (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad viral video: A 30-year-old police constable has died following health issues while working out at a gym in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday and a video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The police constable has been identified as Y Vishal. He was working at Asif Nagar Police Station.

The video shows the cop suddenly collapsing during the workout as some others at the gym in East Marredpelly rush to his rescue. Vishal might have died due to health issues, his father said in a complaint.

The constable's father, in a complaint filed at Marredpally Police Station, said his son used to go to gym every day. Around 08.30 am, Vishal's father received a phone call from the gym and was informed that his son fell unconscious.

Immediately, he was shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Viral video: Desi girl in sexy yellow saree raises the mercury with her dance moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani