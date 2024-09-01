Twitter
India

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat mid-air, makes emergency landing in...

An IndiGo flight bound for Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur after receiving a bomb threat. All passengers on board are safe.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat mid-air, makes emergency landing in...
IndiGo flight traveling from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to Hyderabad, Telangana, was forced to make an emergency landing in Nagpur on Sunday morning. The reason for the diversion was a bomb threat message that was found on board the aircraft.

The IndiGo flight, number 6E-7308, was scheduled to depart from Jabalpur and arrive in Hyderabad. However, due to the serious nature of the threat, the flight was diverted to Nagpur International Airport. Once the plane landed, all passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft.

Security personnel immediately began a thorough search of the aircraft, looking for any suspicious items or devices. During the search, they discovered a piece of paper in the bathroom of the plane. On this paper, a threatening message had been written, claiming that there was a bomb on board.

Despite the alarming message, the security agencies conducted a comprehensive search of the aircraft. After a thorough examination, they were unable to find anything suspicious. The threat turned out to be a false alarm.

As a result of the incident, the flight's departure to Hyderabad was delayed. However, IndiGo officials assured passengers that they would be able to resume their journey as soon as possible. The flight was expected to depart from Nagpur and continue its journey to Hyderabad at around 2 PM.

The incident caused some concern among passengers, but IndiGo emphasized that their safety was always the top priority. The airline provided assistance and refreshments to the passengers while the security checks were being conducted.

The diversion of the flight to Nagpur serves as a reminder of the importance of aviation security. Even though the threat turned out to be false, it is crucial to take such threats seriously and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

