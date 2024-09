India

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat mid-air, makes emergency landing in...

An IndiGo flight bound for Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur after receiving a bomb threat. All passengers on board are safe.

IndiGo bomb threat

