Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway

A major bomb threat pushed an IndiGo flight operating on the Kuwait–Hyderabad route to make an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday. The threat was received via a detailed email sent to Hyderabad airport authorities. The flight made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
Officials assessed the threat as specific, prompting the aircraft to be moved to an isolation bay for a comprehensive inspection. All necessary precautions were immediately put in place.
Security personnel and emergency response teams were on standby as the situation was closely monitored. Authorities had not yet released information on the number of passengers, and an official statement from IndiGo Airlines was pending.
A day before, on Monday, a private school in the Mira Road area of Thane district, Maharashtra, received a bomb threat, leading to a police search. The school's office received an email at approximately 6:30 am, stating that a bomb had been planted and would detonate. The threat was later determined to be a hoax.