FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, dropped MAJOR hint why they seperated: 'Through the bond of past...'

Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway

Who is Shilpa Reddy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend who shared UNSEEN photos from intimate wedding

Meet man who faced multiple rejections, then started his own business with Rs 50000, now operates in 12 states with over 4000 employees, his name is..., his company is...

Delhi-NCR AQI on December 2, 2025: Air quality declines to 'very poor' levels, AQI reaches 333; check areawise pollution levels

BIG move by Indian govt as it opens airspace for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor for..., denies claims of...

Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...

Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges shut in Chennai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, dropped MAJOR hint why they seperated: 'Through the bond of past...'

Before Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, hints...

Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?

Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

HomeIndia

INDIA

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 09:35 AM IST

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A major bomb threat pushed an IndiGo flight operating on the Kuwait–Hyderabad route to make an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday. The threat was received via a detailed email sent to Hyderabad airport authorities. The flight made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Officials assessed the threat as specific, prompting the aircraft to be moved to an isolation bay for a comprehensive inspection. All necessary precautions were immediately put in place.

Probe underway

Security personnel and emergency response teams were on standby as the situation was closely monitored. Authorities had not yet released information on the number of passengers, and an official statement from IndiGo Airlines was pending.

A day before, on Monday, a private school in the Mira Road area of Thane district, Maharashtra, received a bomb threat, leading to a police search. The school's office received an email at approximately 6:30 am, stating that a bomb had been planted and would detonate. The threat was later determined to be a hoax.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, dropped MAJOR hint why they seperated: 'Through the bond of past...'
Before Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, hints...
Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?
Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?
Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway
Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency land
Who is Shilpa Reddy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend who shared UNSEEN photos from intimate wedding
Who is Shilpa Reddy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend who shared UNSEEN photo
Meet man who faced multiple rejections, then started his own business with Rs 50000, now operates in 12 states with over 4000 employees, his name is..., his company is...
Meet man who faced multiple rejections, then started his own business with Rs...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple
Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement