Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune, four occupants injured

The chopper was operated by Global Vectra Helicorp.

A private helicopter crashed near Paud village in Pune on Saturday while en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad. All the four people who were travelling in the helicopter survived the crash.

"The helicopter had four people on board, including the captain. Following the crash, the captain sustained injuries and was immediately hospitalized. The remaining three passengers are reported to be in stable condition," according to SP Pankaj Deshmukh of the Pune Rural Police.The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, and authorities are currently assessing the situation for any further developments.

(with inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story)