Hyderabad-Bengaluru private bus catches fire after bike collision, at least 15 passengers feared dead

A serious fire accident occurred in Ullindakonda cross, 20 kilometres from Kurnool town, in the early hours of Friday when a Bengaluru–Hyderabad bound Kaveri Travels bus caught fire, leaving several passengers feared dead. According to initial reports, the private travel bus was carrying around 40 passengers at the time of the accident.

A fire suddenly broke out in the vehicle, and within minutes, the entire bus was engulfed in flames, according to local media reports. Preliminary information suggests that around 12 passengers managed to exit the bus safely before the fire spread rapidly, but several others were unable to escape in time. The injured were immediately shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Police and fire officials are still verifying the exact number of casualties, though several deaths have been reported, according to reports.



According to police sources, the fire broke out after a two-wheeler rammed into the bus early on Friday morning (October 24, 2025), around 3:00 a.m.. he cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but officials suspect it might have originated from an electrical short circuit or friction in the engine area. Meanwhile, it is reported that both the bus driver and the cleaner fled from the scene soon after the accident. Police have launched a search to trace them and have initiated a detailed investigation into the tragedy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the fire accident. The CM conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased while instructing state officials to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh authorities and take necessary relief measures.

He further spoke with the State Chief Secretary K. Ramkrishna Rao and the Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy regarding the accident and suggested setting up a helpline immediately. Instructions were given for the Gadwal District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) to visit the accident site.