Hyderabad Airport on high alert, Amsterdam-bound flight gets bomb threat email

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was placed on high alert on Sunday after a bomb threat via email targeted an Amsterdam-bound flight.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was placed on high alert on Sunday after a bomb threat via email targeted an Amsterdam-bound flight. This is the third time in this week that the airport has been placed on alert. Earlier, a bomb threat email warned of an attack on an incoming AirAsia flight from Malaysia at Hyderabad Airport on May 16. Security agencies intensified screening, surveillance, and checks across the airport. A day earlier, Lufthansa flight LH-754 from Frankfurt received a similar email. The plane landed safely and was moved to an isolation bay. Bomb squads found no explosives, confirming it was a hoax.