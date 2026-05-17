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Hyderabad Airport on high alert, Amsterdam-bound flight gets bomb threat email

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Hyderabad Airport on high alert, Amsterdam-bound flight gets bomb threat email

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was placed on high alert on Sunday after a bomb threat via email targeted an Amsterdam-bound flight.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 17, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

Hyderabad Airport on high alert, Amsterdam-bound flight gets bomb threat email
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Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was placed on high alert on Sunday after a bomb threat via email targeted an Amsterdam-bound flight. This is the third time in this week that the airport has been placed on alert. Earlier, a bomb threat email warned of an attack on an incoming AirAsia flight from Malaysia at Hyderabad Airport on May 16. Security agencies intensified screening, surveillance, and checks across the airport. A day earlier, Lufthansa flight LH-754 from Frankfurt received a similar email. The plane landed safely and was moved to an isolation bay. Bomb squads found no explosives, confirming it was a hoax.

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