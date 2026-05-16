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Hyderabad Airport on high alert after bomb threat email targets AirAsia flight; second incident in 24 hours

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was put on high alert after a bomb threat email warned of an attack on an AirAsia flight from Malaysia.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 16, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

Hyderabad Airport on high alert after bomb threat email targets AirAsia flight; second incident in 24 hours
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    A security alert was triggered at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after authorities received a bomb threat email warning of an attack on an incoming international flight. The message, sent by an unidentified individual, claimed that an AirAsia flight arriving from Malaysia would be targeted before reaching its destination.

    Following the alert, airport security agencies were immediately informed and precautionary measures were stepped up across the facility. Security teams intensified screening and monitoring procedures as part of standard emergency protocols to ensure passenger safety.

    Security Measures Activated at Shamshabad Airport

    Officials at the airport coordinated with security forces to strengthen surveillance and inspect sensitive areas after the threat was reported. Although details of the specific flight operation are still being verified, authorities confirmed that precautionary steps were taken as soon as the email was flagged.

    The incident prompted heightened vigilance at the airport, with security personnel conducting checks in coordination with bomb detection and disposal teams.

    Second Threat Reported Within 24 Hours

    The latest alert comes just a day after a similar bomb threat was received targeting a Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad from Frankfurt, Germany. According to airport sources, the airline’s customer support system received an email claiming that explosives had been placed on flight LH-754.

    In response, aviation authorities and security agencies initiated emergency procedures. However, the aircraft landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and was subsequently moved to an isolation bay for a detailed inspection.

    Thorough Inspection Confirms Hoax

    Bomb disposal squads and airport security personnel conducted a comprehensive search of the aircraft. After a detailed examination, officials confirmed that no suspicious materials or devices were found onboard, concluding that the threat was a hoax.

    Security agencies have since increased monitoring and threat assessment procedures in light of the repeated alerts. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the threatening emails.

    AirAsia Flight Details Awaited

    Meanwhile, further information regarding the AirAsia flight mentioned in the latest threat is still awaited. Authorities continue to maintain heightened security at the airport as precautionary checks remain in place.

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