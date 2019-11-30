Hyderabad: After rape-murder of 27-year-old veterinarian, another woman's charred body found in same area

A day after a 27-year-old veterinary doctor's burnt body was found near Hyderabad, a similar incident has come to light in the same locality of Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh. The police have recovered a charred body of another woman from the same locality on Friday.

The killing of the unidentified woman took place in the same locality- Shamshabad, where the veterinary doctor was allegedly raped and burnt to death.

The police were informed by a passerby and they immediately rushed to the spot. The unidentified has been sent to a state-run hospital for autopsy.

"The body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, a case is being registered," VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad police commissioner said.

"The victim is yet to be identified. We are investigating the matter. Multiple teams have been formed. We will solve the case soon," Prakash Reddy, DCP of Shamshabad zone, said.

Earlier on Friday, the Hyderabad police arrested four people in connection with the murder and rape of the 27-year-old woman.

Addressing the media, the police revealed the names of the arrested people, adding that it will request for the case to be heard in a fast-track court.

"Request will be made to handover the case to the fast track court, Mahbubnagar to expedite the prosecution for maximum punishment to the accused persons," an official said.

After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being burnt alive.

"She had gone to a hospital for some treatment but when she was on her way to return, her scooter's tyre got punctured. A day later, her body was found in a burnt state," said Shadnagar ACP V Surender.

According to the victim's sister, she (her sister) had a conversation with her a day before when she told that she was scared, but later her phone went switched off. "We tried to find her but unable to trace... then we registered a complaint with the police," she said.