‘Hybrid terrorist’ biggest challenge for year 2022, says Jammu and Kashmir Police

Idrees Lone

The biggest challenge for the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022 are ‘hybrid terrorists.’ Hybrid terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and are only used once or twice by the terror groups to carry out the attacks.

In the year 2021, Kashmir valley saw dozens of attacks on the soft targets which include civilians, policemen (while on leave), political workers and minority community people. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, most of those attacks were carried out by hybrid terrorists. And the security forces are now focussing on identifying these hybrid terrorists and also stopping them from being used by the terror outfits.

“'There are two biggest challenges with regard to terrorism, the first one is hybrid terrorists. To identify hybrid terrorists, it a big challenge and to arrest them or stop them for doing any unlawful activities. If that's not possible, then neutralizing them in encounters will be a big challenge. The use of technical gadgets and cyber patrol are two ways of knowing about the hybrid terrorists.” said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Police.

The other challenge that the security forces are facing in the Kashmir Valley is narco-terror. Tons of narcotics have been recovered by security forces in various districts of the Kashmir valley. Security agencies believe that the money from these drugs is being used by terror outfits. The arms and ammunition are mostly bought from the same money. These drugs are sold in different parts of the country.

“'The other challenge is drugs. Students and civilians are involved in drug addiction and narcotics are coming from across the border. The narcotics is being sold and that money is given to terrorists and terror outfits. They buy arms and ammunition with that money and that's a big challenge for us. '' said IG Vijay Kumar.

There is an intelligence input with the security forces, that after conducting successful operations in the Kashmir valley and killing top most leadership of the terror groups, the terror handlers from across the border want to rebuild the strength and numbers of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The input further says that more than 300 trained terrorists of various terror outfits are waiting at the launchpads across the border to infiltrate into Kashmir Valley, mostly from Gurez and Kupwara sector in North Kashmir.