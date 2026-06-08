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Hyatt Regency debt row: Supreme Court calls for OTS, valuation documents; Key details

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Hyatt Regency debt row: Supreme Court calls for OTS, valuation documents; Key details

The Supreme Court of India’s involvement in the one-time settlement (OTS) case related to Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel has again flagged concerns over the scrutiny of how big corporate debts, especially those involving public money, are resolved.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Hyatt Regency debt row: Supreme Court calls for OTS, valuation documents; Key details
SC has asked for documentation in Hyatt loan debt case (AI Image)
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The Supreme Court of India’s involvement in the one-time settlement (OTS) case related to Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel has again flagged concerns over the scrutiny of how big corporate debts, especially those involving public money, are resolved. 

Recently, the apex court asked for documentation and details in connection with the settlement of a loan for the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The details asked include a valuation report, original bank records, and outstanding dues related to the said loan.  

In his report, Zee Media Special Investigations Team reporter Parivesh Vatsyayan, said that the Hyatt Regency hotel was worth nearly Rs 2,600 crore in 2021. However, by the time an OT S was reached in 2025, the property’s market value had reportedly been reduced to between Rs 750 crore to Rs 865 crore.  

Hyatt’s loan case 

Notably, the Delhi Hyatt Regency Hotel at Bhikaji Cama Place approached six different banks for a loan. But it was unable to pay back its loans later, and therefore it had been defaulting for a long time. To repay the debt, the hospitality MNC entered into a single payment option with the lenders as it was unable to repay its debts on its own. According to documents attached in the case, there were two independent valuations performed on the property in 2021, which estimated the property’s value at approximately Rs 2,600 crores and Rs 2,651.39 crores.   

Earlier in the OTS process, the hotel’s estimated worth at this point was between Rs 750 crores and Rs 865 crores as opposed to its previous valuation. The Supreme Court has now reviewed this and is attempting to determine if the determined value for settlement has was justified and whether or not the correct process had been followed before the finalisation of any debt resolution. 

The court’s observation and examination of the matter have been likened to another high-value settlement involving a government-owned firm, the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). In that case, the NARCL was given the job of recovering about Rs 2,172 crore from AGSON Global Private Ltd., a company promoted by entrepreneur Apres Garg. The debt was, however, settled at Rs 579 crore. 

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