World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world's richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

Husband gave triple talaq for failing to pay dowry, says UP woman

The police have registered an FIR against the accused and his family

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 09:37 AM IST

A newly married woman on Monday accused her husband, residing in Saudi Arabia, of giving her 'triple talaq' (divorce) over the phone for failing to pay dowry, police said."My in-laws used to demand a two-wheeler and Rs 1 lakh in cash from me. After I refused to give them the dowry, my husband gave triple talaq to me over the phone," said the woman, who got married in April earlier this year.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused and his family."He abused her over the phone and divorced her. Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 has been invoked," the Superintendent of Police (Crime) told media persons.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1. 

