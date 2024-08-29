Hurun India Rich List 2024: This Indian city dethrones Beijing as 'billionaire capital of Asia'; check full updated list

Among the top cities of Hurun India Rich 2024, Mumbai is followed by Delhi, which has 18 new billionaires, taking its rich list entries to 217.

India's financial capital Mumbai has become the "billionaire capital of Asia," surpassing Beijing, the capital of China, according to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Mumbai saw a rise of 58 billionaire individuals, taking its total to 386 on the list.

"Home to 25% of the list - Mumbai is not only the billionaire capital of Asia, overtaking Beijing but also the preferred city for Hurun India Rich Listers, followed by New Delhi and Hyderabad," the list stated.

Among the top cities of Hurun India Rich Listers 2024, Mumbai is followed by Delhi, which has 18 new billionaires, taking its rich list entries to 217.

Also, Hyderabad took a major leap and beat Bengaluru, for the first time, to take the third position in the number of rich residents, The Economic Times reported.

A rise of 17 new billionaires took the total number in Hyderabad to 104, followed by Bengaluru at the fourth spot with 100 rich individuals.

The other cities in the top 10 list are Chennai (82), Kolkata (69), Ahmedabad (67), Pune (53), Surat (28) and Gurugram (23).

In March this year, the Hurun Global Rich List 2024 stated that Mumbai has surpassed Beijing to become "Asia's billionaire epicentre".

"Mumbai was the fastest-growing billionaire capital in the world, adding 26 in the year and taking it to third in the world and Asia's billionaire capital. New Delhi broke into the Top 10 for the first time," the earlier report stated.

Now, Mumbai is in third spot globally regarding billionaires, following New York (119) and London (97).