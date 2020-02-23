Trending#

Jamia

CAA protests

Ind vs NZ

Nirbhaya

JNU

  1. Home
  2. India


Hundreds of women occupy Jaffrabad metro station area, refuse to move until CAA is revoked

The Jaffrabad metro line connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.


Video screengrab

Share

Written By

Edited By

Joydeep Bose

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 12:54 PM IST

Over 800 people on Sunday blocked the road below the Jaffrabad metro station in North-East Delhi and have organised a sit-in as a form of protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Jaffrabad metro line connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

The protesters, who consist of mostly women, claimed that they will not move from the spot until the central government revoked the amended citizenship act.

Delhi Metro Rail (DMRC) has announced that the entry and exit of the Jaffrabad metro station will be closed and that trains will not be halting at this station.

This is line with the Shaheen Bagh protests and anti-CAA-NRC demonstrations elsewhere being held by women.

Protesters at South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have been sitting in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over two months. Protesters, largely comprising women, have refused to move out of the road before their demands are met. 