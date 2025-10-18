FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Indians returning for Diwali stranded in Italy, Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight due to..., airline says, 'safety of all...'

After Air India cancels flights returning to India from Italy, hundreds of passengers were left stranded just before Diwali. The airline issued a statement that the flight AI138 from Italy to India, was cancelled due to...

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Indians returning for Diwali stranded in Italy, Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight due to..., airline says, 'safety of all...'
After Air India gounds Milan-Delhi flight from Italy, hundreds of passengers who were returning to India for Diwali were left stranded, with no option for rebooking before Diwali. The airline issued a statement that the flight AI138 from Italy to India, was cancelled due to 'an extended technical requirement.'

The flight was scheduled to depart from Milan on October 17, but was cancelled for the safety purposes of the passengers and crew.  The airline also said that the flights will now be rebooked only on Monday, i.e Diwali festival or after that. 

Air India spokesperson issued a statement that, 'Flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October 2025 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew.'

"Passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after October 20, 2025, based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines," the spokesperson said.

"Air India continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew," the spokesperson said.

Affected passengers to get hotel accomodation

The airline ensured that all affected passengers will be provided hotel accommodations. Their statement added that for some passengers it has arranged accomodation outside the immediate vicinity of the airport citing limited availability within the airport premises.

The airline also said one passenger has been rebooked on another airline's flight on Sunday, as his Schengen visa was expiring on Monday, 

 

