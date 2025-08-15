Twitter
Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped

A dome of the Humayun's Tomb complex in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi collapsed on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Eight to nine people were feared trapped after the incident, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said in a statement.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

Humayun's Tomb complex in Delhi.

A dome of the Humayun's Tomb complex in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi collapsed on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Eight to nine people were feared trapped after the incident, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said in a statement. Officials of the fire department said they received an emergency call at 4:30 pm, adding five fire engines have been rushed to the historical monument and rescue operations were underway. The complex is a 16th century mausoleum built for the Mughal Emperor Humayun and is quite popular among tourists coming to the capital city.

(This is a breaking news story and more details will be added).

