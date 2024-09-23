Twitter
'Humanity's success lies in collective strength, not on...': PM Modi's strong message at UN Summit

PM Modi also underscored that while prioritising sustainable development, human welfare, food and health security must also be ensured.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

'Humanity's success lies in collective strength, not on...': PM Modi's strong message at UN Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the UN's Summit of the Future that the success of humanity lies in collective strength, not on the battlefield. Addressing the landmark summit at the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi said that as the international community discusses the future of the world, the highest priority must be accorded to a "human-centric approach." "Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield," he said, without naming any specific conflict.

PM Modi underscored that while prioritising sustainable development, human welfare, food and health security must also be ensured. "By lifting 250 million people out of poverty in India, we have demonstrated that Sustainable Development can be successful," he said, adding that India was ready to share this experience of its success with the entire Global South. PM Modi also called for reforms in the global institutions, saying these are essential for global peace and development.

READ | Israeli airstrikes killed 100 people, wounded more than 400, says Lebanon

The Summit of the Future followed by the annual General Assembly high-level week comes in the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Ukraine war as well as challenges of climate change, inequality and deep geopolitical divides.

PM Modi also gave a call for global action to match global ambition as the world continues to grapple with the threat of terrorism as well as newer challenges. "While on the one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, areas such as cyber, maritime and space, are emerging as new theatres of conflict,” he said. “On all these issues, I will stress, that, global action must match global ambition!” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
