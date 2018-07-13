Humanitarian, guru, educator Dada J P Vaswani passes away

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

DNA: Final decision on Rafale M deal to be taken during Modi-Macro meeting

DNA: Complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3, countdown for launch begins

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Father's Day 2023 | From Single to Super Dad: Tips For Single Fathers For Stress-Free Parenting

WTC Final: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Fantasy11 Team | Ind vs Aus

Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States is important? | India-USA

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeIndia

bollywood

Humanitarian, guru, educator Dada J P Vaswani passes away

Known for his ever smiling face, Dada Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, orator and non-sectarian spiritual leader.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 05:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noted spiritual leader and head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Dada J P Vaswani passed away due to old age on Thursday. He was 99.

"He was recently admitted at a private hospital for a brief illness. He was discharged on Wednesday night. He passed away today morning," one of the mission members said.

Known for his ever smiling face, Dada Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, orator and non-sectarian spiritual leader. He also promoted vegetarianism and animal rights.

As a peace ambassador, he spread the message of love and let love in the world.

Born at Hyderabad in Sindh on August 2, Dada carried forward the work of the mission which was founded by his guru Sadhu Vaswani. Considered as a brilliant student, he obtained the B. S. degree at the age of 17.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

PPF vs. FD Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns? Know here

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE