Humanitarian, guru, educator Dada J P Vaswani passes away

Noted spiritual leader and head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Dada J P Vaswani passed away due to old age on Thursday. He was 99.

"He was recently admitted at a private hospital for a brief illness. He was discharged on Wednesday night. He passed away today morning," one of the mission members said.

Known for his ever smiling face, Dada Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, orator and non-sectarian spiritual leader. He also promoted vegetarianism and animal rights.

As a peace ambassador, he spread the message of love and let love in the world.

Born at Hyderabad in Sindh on August 2, Dada carried forward the work of the mission which was founded by his guru Sadhu Vaswani. Considered as a brilliant student, he obtained the B. S. degree at the age of 17.