Human Rights Day 2019: History, significance, all you need to know

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 every year. It is celebrated to honour the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948. This was the first-ever global document on human rights which outline the fundamental rights of all human beings that need to be protected universally.

"The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948," UN's official website stated.

This year celebrates the 71st anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with the theme "Youth Standing Up for Human Rights."

The theme was selected by the United Nations to shed light on the potential of the youth to stand up for human rights across the world.

"We aim to celebrate the potential of youth as constructive agents of change, to amplify their voices, and to engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights," the United Nations official website stated.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights has been translated into more than 500 languages and is the most translated document in the world.