‘Hum bhi bol sakte hai’: Jaya Bachchan loses cool in Rajya Sabha over Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan was seen losing her cool while she was congratulating the team of RRR for the win of the song Naatu Naatu during the Oscars 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan (File photo)

Veteran Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Jaya Bachchan, like many other politicians, voiced out her praises for the team of the movie RRR, congratulating Naatu Naatu for its Oscars 2023 win for the Best Original Song category.

However, while congratulating Naatu Naatu and RRR for its Academy Award win, Jaya Bachchan appeared to lose her cool in the Rajya Sabha as people kept interrupting her speech, where she was praising RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Seeing Jaya Bachchan get enraged and worked up during the initial few seconds of her speech, RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar urged the room to stay calm, and also took a crack at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress for her temper.

Irritated with the constant interruptions, Jaya Bachchan said, “Sir, ye chronic disease hoti jaa rahi hai.” “Ye dekhiye, aawaz humare paas bhi hai, hum bhi bol sakte hai,” she quipped, urging other MPs not the interrupt her speech.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar replied to Bachchan saying, “Ma’am, aapki aawaz nahi hai. Aapki buland aawaz hai. You have the distinction to belong to a family that has a terrific DNA for creativity in the film industry.”

Once the Parliament settled down, Jaya Bachchan continue to praise RRR and SS Rajamouli for the Oscar win, saying, “I also want to contribute and say I know Mr SS Rajamouli very well… The writer (KV Vijayendra Prasad), he is not just the scriptwriter, he is also the story writer as well, he is a member of this House (Rajya Sabha). And it is a great honour. There have been many, many such people from the creative world, who have been nominated here in this House earlier and today as well.”

The actress-turned-politician further added, “This is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate the Indian population, because of people in the West are recognising great work by Indian filmmakers.”

