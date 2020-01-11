Huge terror strike across Delhi-NCR in the works? UP's Anti-Terrorism Squad to interrogate suspects

On interrogating the three suspected terrorists with alleged ISIS links, it has been learned that a plan to conduct a fairly huge terror strike at Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR is in the works. A special cell of the Delhi Police has uncovered this terror plan and got into touch with the UP Police to intimate them of precautionary measures.

According to sources, a team of Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) personnel of the UP Police has been dispatched to Delhi. They will meet with representatives of the Delhi Police's special cell in connection with the interrogation of the terror suspects.

The suspects are currently being held under remand by a special cell of the Delhi Police. However, it is being said that the ATS team of the UP Police might also get involved in the interrogation process after learning of the terror conspiracy.

The special cell of the Delhi Police on Friday interrogated the three suspected terrorists with alleged ISIS links, who were arrested a day ago from Wazirabad. According to sources, the said individuals have revealed that they had received orders to launch an assault on a camp of police and army recruits.

Further, they said that the instructions had dictated them to target Hindu political leaders across Delhi-NCR, and by extension, the country. The terrorists were also instructed to target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, the individuals revealed under interrogation.

The interrogation also revealed that the suspected terrorists had sought to identify their targets with the help of electoral posters across the national capital, where the Hindu leaders would be depicted with their name and photo.

A special cell of the Delhi Police arrested three people with alleged ISIS links from Wazirabad on Thursday after a brief encounter. The said persons were detained by Delhi Police while the law enforcement agency is still conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Delhi police stated that the accused were eventually arrested after fourteen rounds of firing.

In a press conference, Delhi police informed that the terrorists had links with ISIS, and were radicalised by the terror outfit.

The three terrorists have been identified as-Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz, and Abdul Samad. They were among the six people accused in Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar's murder.