Huge relief for tenants and landlords: THIS state cuts stamp duty, registration fees for 10-year tenancy agreements
Delhi-NCR AQI Level Today, November 16: Delhi wakes up to thick smog as air quality is in ‘very poor’ zone, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution levels
Shahid Kapoor remembers 'wonderful soul' Kamini Kaushal, Kabir Singh actor recalls his memories with on-screen dadi: 'She was so professional, warm'
TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana class 10th exam 2026 datesheet to be released soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
Bad News for Virat Kohli's IPL team: RCB under fire for retaining Yash Dayal amid rape allegations, netizens say 'sharam karlo'
'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting politics, 'disowning' family
Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch
Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what happened - WATCH
Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, born in red-light area, her fan mortgaged horse to watch her film 22 times, she is...
BIG Blow to India: Shubman Gill likely to MISS 1st Test vs South Africa due to...
INDIA
The move is set to encourage property owners and tenants alike to draft written agreements and get them registered, while reducing disputes and ensuring effective implementation of the Tenancy Regulation Act.
The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a major reduction in stamp duty and registration fees for rental agreements lasting up to ten years. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet cleared the new rates, which are expected to make tenancy agreements more affordable and encourage proper documentation.
Under the revised structure, rental agreements with an average annual rent of up to Rs 2 lakh will now attract stamp duty and registration charges between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. For rents between Rs 2,00,001 and Rs 6,00,000, the fees will range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 7,500. Agreements with annual rents between Rs 6,00,001 and Rs 10,00,000 will be charged Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.
The government believes the move will help reduce disputes and ensure smoother implementation of the Tenancy Regulation Act by motivating both landlords and tenants to register written agreements.
UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said most tenancy agreements today are verbal, even though any agreement longer than one year must legally be registered. He added that written agreements are also often not registered, and such cases usually come to light during inspections by departments like GST or power authorities, leading to recovery of pending stamp duty. “Even if a deed is registered, the correct stamp duty must still be paid,” he noted.
According to the state government, high costs discourage people from formalizing rent agreements. To address this, the government has introduced standard tenancy documents and lowered fees, especially for long-term leases of up to ten years. The new system also sets a cap on stamp duty and registration charges. The average annual rent used for calculating the fee will be limited to Rs 10 lakh. Mining and toll-related leases have been excluded to prevent revenue losses.
Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State for Stamp and Registration (Independent Charge), said the new structure sets clear maximum limits based on rent and lease duration. “People will benefit immediately, as they can now register rental agreements easily without paying very high stamp duty,” he said.