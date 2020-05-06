Huge fire in Tikri-Kalan PVC market near Delhi, 36 tenders on spot

A massive fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market near Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday. No casualties have been reported.

36 fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am by the fire department.

The cause behind the incident is said to be the scrap material placed in the open that caught fire.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)