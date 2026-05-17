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Huge fire breaks out on Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, dozens of passengers evacuated, details here

A fire broke out in the Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early Sunday, affecting two coaches.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 17, 2026, 09:29 AM IST

Huge fire breaks out on Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, dozens of passengers evacuated, details here
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A major fire incident was reported early Sunday morning on the Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, prompting an emergency evacuation of passengers and temporary disruption of rail services on the busy Delhi–Mumbai route.

The incident occurred in coach B-1 and an adjoining SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake) of Train No. 12431 between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations under the West Central Railway’s Kota Division. Railway officials confirmed that 68 passengers were present in the affected coach at the time of the incident.

Smoke Detected, Train Halted Immediately

According to railway sources, the train’s guard first noticed smoke and alerted the loco pilot. Following this, the train was brought to an immediate stop as flames were seen emerging from one of the coaches.

Quick response measures were initiated, and passengers were swiftly guided out of the affected compartments. Officials stated that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Emergency Measures and Coach Detachment

After the fire was detected, the overhead electric (OHE) supply was promptly switched off to prevent further risk. The affected coach was then separated from the rest of the train to stop the fire from spreading.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with onboard staff, assisted in evacuating passengers from the impacted coach. The entire evacuation process was completed within approximately 15 minutes, and nearby coaches were also cleared as a precaution.

A statement from the West Central Railway’s Kota Division confirmed that all passengers were safely deboarded and that swift action helped avoid any casualties.

Rescue Teams and Senior Officials at Site

Following the alert, relief and rescue teams were dispatched from the Kota Railway Division. Senior officials, including Divisional Railway Manager Anil Kalra, along with police and fire brigade teams, reached the site to supervise operations and ensure safety protocols were followed.

Authorities also initiated inspection and restoration work to determine the cause of the fire and assess damage to the train.

Train Services Temporarily Affected

Due to the incident and subsequent safety operations, rail traffic on the Delhi–Mumbai corridor was disrupted for nearly two hours. Officials confirmed that train movement was restored after necessary checks were completed.

Railway authorities also arranged additional coaches from Kota to accommodate passengers. The remaining portion of the Rajdhani Express was expected to resume its journey after completion of operational formalities.

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