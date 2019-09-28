Huge crowd outside Delhi's Palam Airport to welcome PM Modi upon his return from week-long US visit

The BJP had said it was planning a grand welcome the Prime Minister for an 'extremely productive' US visit.

People in large number gathered outside Palam Technical Airport in Delhi to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returned home after a week-long visit US visit.

People, some of them who came wearing colourful clothes, raised slogans "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' as they danced to beats of drums at the cultural program organised by the BJP Delhi unit at the Palam airport.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and other MPs of Delhi were also present to welcome the Prime Minister as he got down from his plane.

"We are here to receive to Modi ji. We are very excited to see him," Surya Kumar, a BJP worker told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi, after concluding his visit to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/nTnzzHSvus — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Holding national flags in their hands, people chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and said Modi brought glory to the country.

The Prime Minister landed in Delhi around 8 PM.

Delhi: BJP workers gather outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/65Z6H6duum — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Party leaders had said workers from other states would be present to welcome Modi.

PM Modi, who wrapped up his US visit on Friday, addressed the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA) at its 74th session on the last day.

He also conducted a mega diaspora event with none other than US President Donald Trump in Houston, Texas. The event witnessed more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in attendance.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also met CEOs of big business giants and held various bilateral meetings with counterparts of other nations, officials.

Wrapping up his US visit, PM Modi on Twitter said, "Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India’s efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor."

The Prime Minister thanked President Donald Trump, US government officials for attending the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Texas.

(With ANI inputs)