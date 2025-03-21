Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna met on Thursday and made the recommendations of Justice Varma's transfer to Centre government to his parent High Court of Allahabad.

Follow-up action "if and as required" will be taken by Supreme Court Collegium against Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi High Court, following an adverse report about him, news agency ANI has learned.

Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna met on Thursday and made the recommendations of Justice Varma's transfer to Centre government to his parent High Court of Allahabad.

"Supreme Court Collegium met, and CJI took note of the issue. The transfer is not a finality, it's a process. In the interest of the institution, it's just a step. Further action if and as required in the future will be taken," ANI learnt.

Supreme Court Collegium met and unanimously resolved to recommend the transfer of Justice Varma after an adverse report about the alleged recovery of cash during a fire at his residence.

As is the practice, the Collegium's resolution has yet to be uploaded to the Supreme Court website.

Justice Varma took oath as Delhi High Court judge in October 2021. He was appointed as a judge in Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.

