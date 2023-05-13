Search icon
Hubli Dharwad East, Hubli Dharwad Central, Hubli Dharwad West Election Result 2023 live updates: Jagadish Shettar leads

The counting of votes in Hubli Dharwad East, Hubli Dharwad Central and Hubli Dharwad West Assembly seats of Karnataka Assembly started at 8 AM today (May 13).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

The Karnataka assembly election result 2023 is all set to be announced today (May 13). The campaigning for 224 seats in Karnataka witnessed intense contest between the Congress, BJP, and JD(S). The voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 was conducted on May 10, 2023. The counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 started at 8 am.

The counting of votes in Hubli Dharwad East, Hubli Dharwad Central and Hubli Dharwad West Assembly seats of Karnataka Assembly started at 8 AM today (May 13). Hubli Dharwad East assembly constituency is a stronghold of the Congress, while Dharwad Central is currently held by Jagdish Shettar, who quit BJP to join the Congress. BJP's Arvind Bellad is the incumbent MLA from Hubli Dharwad West.

Here are live updates from Hubli Dharwad East, Hubli Dharwad Central, Hubli Dharwad West Election (Chunav) Result 2023:

- Shettar is trailing from Hubli Dharwad Central
- Congress leader Jagdish Shettar is leading from Hubli Dharwad Central.
- Counting of votes begins

