HSSC Clerk recruitment exam 2019: Answer keys released, check @ hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the answer keys for Clerk recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website- hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC clerk exam was conducted from September 21, 2019, to September 23, 2019.

Candidates can raise their objections to the answer key from October 11, 2019, to October 15, 2019, upto 5:00 pm.

According to the notice issued by HSSC, "candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination , Morning, or EveningSession/Shift, Question Booklet series and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered."

Steps to download HSSC Clerk recruitment exam answer keys:

1. Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in/public-notice.php

2. Click on the link which says 'Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01' (There are five notices for answer key sheets, click on any one of them based on the date you gave the examination, shifts.)

3. The PDF file displaying the answer key will appear on the screen.

4. Download and take a print out of the answer key for future reference.

Steps to raise objections to answer key:

1. Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 05/2019)” button.

3. Click on 'Proceed'.

4. A new window will appear, fill in all the information required like Name of candidate, Roll number, Advt No, Name of Post etc.

5. Click on 'submit'.

There are 4,835 vacancies which are being filled up through the exam in the various departments.