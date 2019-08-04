HS Phoolka writes to Punjab Speaker, urges to accept resignation

Senior advocate HS Phoolka sent a letter to Punjab Speaker Rana KP Singh on Sunday urging him to accept his resignation as a member of the State Legislative Assembly so that by-election in Dakha constituency can be held along with Jalalabad and Phagwara constituencies.

"I request you to immediately accept my resignation so that by-elections of Dakha constituency could be held along with Phagwara and Jalalabad constituencies. The resignation of MLAs of Phagwara and Jalalabad have been accepted as they have been elected as Members of Parliament," he said in the letter.

He added, "But unfortunately, you have not accepted my resignation yet. Therefore, Please accept my resignation immediately so that by-elections could be held together," said Phoolka who had won from Dakha constituency defeating the Akali candidate Manpreer Singh Ayali in the 2017 elections.

Phoolka said that he will approach the Supreme Court if the Speaker doesn't take any decision on his resignation.

He further alleged in the letter that he had submitted his resignation in October 2018 and no further action had been taken in this regard.