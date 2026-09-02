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HPSEB employees protest outside Assembly: What are their demands?

HPSEB employees gheraoed the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over their demands. Know why are they protesting?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 07:32 PM IST

HPSEB employees protest outside Assembly: What are their demands?
HPSEB employees intensify protest outside Himachal Assembly. (Screengrab from IANS video)
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Several hundred Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) employees, engineers, and pensioners gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Shimla on Wednesday, demanding implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for electricity board employees, recruitment to fill around 11,500 vacant posts, and the settlement of pending financial and retirement benefits. The demonstrators also warned the state government that the agitation could intensify if their demands are not fulfilled.

 

Why are HPSEB employees protesting?

 

Representing the protesters, Hiralal Verma, co-convenor of the Joint Action Committee, HPSEB Employees and Engineers Front, said, ''Today, electricity employees, pensioners, and engineers from across the state have gathered here. Our main demand is the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the electricity board. Along with this, recruitment in the board and several other issues are among our key demands.''

 

According to the protesters, OPS has been restored for other sections of state government employees except for electricity board workers.

 

11,500 HPSEB posts lying vacant

 

Hiralal Verma also pointed out the declining workforce in the electricity board and added, ''There used to be around 43,000 employees in the electricity board, but today the number has come down to only around 13,000. In addition, there are approximately 3,000 outsourced employees. We can say that the workforce has been reduced to around one-third of what it used to be.''

 

The protesters are also demanding that 11,500 posts, which are vacant should be filled at the earliest so that a larger workforce can ensure better electricity-related services for people in Himachal.

 

Employees raise pending financial benefits

 

The protesters have also raised concerns over pending financial and retirement benefits. One of the protesters, Om Chand Bharti, said, ''Our demands also include payments of pending arrears and DA. We have gathered here to raise all these issues.

 

(With ANI inputs)

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