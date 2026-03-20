HPCL hikes premium petrol prices by Rs 2 per litre: Check latest prices in major cities

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has reportedly hiked the prices of premium petrol by Rs 2 per litre. However, the prices of regular ones remains the same as per the same report.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has reportedly hiked the prices of premium petrol by Rs 2 to 2.3 per litre. However, the prices of regular ones remain the same as per the same report. The main reason behind the price hike is the surging tension in the Middle East region, which has deeply affected the crude oil markets. The new and increased prices are said to come into effect from March 20, 2026.

After the increase in LPG prices earlier this month, the prices of branded fuels of HPCL's Power and Indian Oil Corporation Limited's XP95 have reportedly become the second ones to be affected due to the ongoing conflict and global crude volatlity.

Crude oil prices amid Middle East tension

Ever since Iran took complete control of the Strait of Hormuz, the supply of crude oil has been affected across the world, and over 90 countries have already increased their retail petrol prices in the last 20 days. However, India remains one of the exceptions so far, as no increase in the price of regular petrol or diesel has been seen since the start of the conflict.

Latest premium petrol prices in major cities

City Price on March 19 Price on March 20 Delhi Rs 95-98 Rs 97-100 Mumbai Rs 104-107 Rs 106-109 Bengaluru Rs 103-106 Rs 105-108 Kolkata Rs 106-109 Rs 108-111 Chennai Rs 101-104 Rs 103-106 Ahmedabad Rs 95-98 Rs 97-100

It is important to be noted that big oil companies in India are yet to confirm these prices.