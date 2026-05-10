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HPBOSE Result 2026: HP board class 10 result announced at hpbose.org; check how to download scorecard

HPBOSE declared the Class 10 Result 2026 on May 10 at 11 AM. Over 93,000 students can check their scores online using roll numbers.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

HPBOSE Result 2026: HP board class 10 result announced at hpbose.org; check how to download scorecard
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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) officially released the Class 10 examination results for 2026 on Saturday at 11 AM. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Dharamshala.

Students who appeared for the matriculation examinations can now access their results online using their roll numbers. This year, nearly 93,564 students registered and appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations conducted across the state.

The result has been made available in digital format, allowing students to download their provisional marksheets immediately after checking their scores.

Steps to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026

Students can view their results by visiting the official HPBOSE website or authorised result portals. To access the scorecard, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:

  1. Visit the official HPBOSE website
  2. Navigate to the “Results” section on the homepage
  3. Click on the Class 10 result link for March 2026 examinations
  4. Enter the roll number in the required field
  5. Submit the details to view the result
  6. Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

Students are advised to carefully verify details such as name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall result status after downloading the scorecard.

Minimum Passing Criteria Explained

According to board guidelines, students must obtain at least 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify for the examination. In addition to subject-wise passing marks, candidates are also required to secure the minimum aggregate percentage overall.

Students who are unable to meet the required criteria in one or more subjects may be eligible to appear for compartment examinations, which are expected to be conducted by the board later this year.

Original Marksheet to Be Issued Later

The online result released today is provisional and meant for immediate reference. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through schools in the coming days.

School authorities are expected to inform students about the collection process once the official documents reach their institutions.

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