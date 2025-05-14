HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Once released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to check and download their results on the official HPBOSE website -hpbse.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce the results of the HP Board 10th, 12th exams 2025 soon. According to media reports, HPBOSE HP Board class 10, 12th Results 2025 is expected to be declared today (May 14, 2025). However, an official confirmation regarding the result date and time is still awaited. Once released, HP Board Result 2025 for class 10th, 12th can be checked online at the official website- hpbose.org. Once released, students can also check their HP Board 12th result 2025 via SMS and DigiLocker.

How To Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the Himachal Pradesh 10th Board Result 2025

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen, download it

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

How To Check Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Results On DigiLocker?