HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board declares class 10 result @ Hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE has declared the class 10 result on its website Hpbose.org. Candidates need their registration details to check the HPBOSE 10th results.

Earlier, HPBOSE said in a statement that the results will be declared at 4.30 pm and will be hosted at hpbose.org. Around 1.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam.

Last year, the HPBOSE class 10th result 2019 was released in April and the pass percentage was 61.2%.

Here is how students can check their HPBOSE 10th result: Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website for HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

The results of Class 12 examination of HPBOSE are yet to be declared.