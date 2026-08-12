Howrah gets 18 new wards: What changes with West Bengal’s new delimitation bill?

West Bengal Assembly has approved a major civic rejig, increasing wards in Kolkata and Howrah. Know what the ward expansion means for the city.

In a special one-day session of the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, the assembly passed twin legislations, proposing to increase the number of civic body wards in Kolkata and in the adjacent city of Howrah. As per the new bill, the number of civic body wards in Kolkata will increase from 144 to 209 and from 50 to68 in Howrah. ''Delimitation is very necessary because we have to provide services to the people. A large ward with a population of 80 thousand gets the same amount of money for development as a ward with a population of 18 thousand,'' ANI reported, quoting West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul.

She also alleged that providing services to the people was not a priority of the previous government but said it is a priority of the present government. Meanwhile, elections at the municipal corporations of both Kolkata and Howrah are expected to be held in the last leg of 2026.

Paul also announced that the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has prepared a special master plan for Howrah, which focuses on repairing roads, improving the supply of treated drinking water, and creating a permanent drainage system. ''The decision to increase the number of wards has been taken because of variations in population. Once the wards are reorganised, citizens will receive civic services more effectively,'' she further said.

While discussing the Bills, CM Adhikari clarified on the legislation and said, ''The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has its own law. The Election Commission will undertake the process of redrawing or delimiting ward boundaries. Once the draft notification is published, there will be a 60-day period for completing the procedure. Two all-party meetings will also be convened, the first before publication of the draft and the second before the final list is released.''

What changes with West Bengal’s new delimitation bill?

Since the new bill increases the number of municipal wards, which will aim to redraw ward boundaries and accommodate population growth. It will also give the state government greater flexibility to carry out delimitation, which will directly affect representation and distribution of voters across wards.