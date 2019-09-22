Howdy Modi: PM Modi's mega event in Houston with Trump - timing and live streaming

The event is slated to be the largest gathering for any democratically elected foreign leader in the US.

After a few hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the biggest Indian diaspora event in the United States in Houston, Texas on Sunday. According to the organisers of the diaspora event — The Texas India Forum, which will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston — 50,000 people have already registered for the event.

The event, which is also the largest gathering for any democratically elected foreign leader in the US, has cultural programmes scheduled to display India's traditional dance, music, and cultural art forms to the world. This is the biggest gathering which the US has seen for a visiting leader has been for the Pope. The big focus is on US President Donald Trump's presence at the event.

The duration of the 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event is three hours, and it will start at 8:30 PM IST and continue till 11:30 PM IST.

The ones attending the event have been requested to enter the venue at 5 PM.

At 8:30 PM, the three-hour-long 'Howdy, Modi!' event will start.

The event will also have cultural programmes scheduled to display India's traditional dance, music, and cultural art forms to the world and to bolster India-US ties. The cultural programme, titled 'Woven: The Indian-American Story', is slated to be one and a half hours long. 400 artists from Houston and elsewhere are being brought in, according to reports, for the music, dance and multimedia show.

By 9:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi to arrive at the event, accompanied by US President Donald Trump.

At 10 PM, Trump will hold a brief address to the Indian diaspora, followed by the mega event, PM Modi's address to Indians in the US.

The event will be broadcast live in Hindi, English, and Spanish online and on television channels across the globe. On YouTube, interested viewers can log in to PM Modi's official channel to tune in to the event.

'Howdy' is a colloquial western US expression for 'How do you do', the epithet on which the event is wittily named. Undoubtedly, The programme holds special importance in the current political scenario where Pakistan is repeatedly engaging with India in the world stage over the Kashmir issue. Prominent lawmakers of the US Congress are slated to come down from the Senate House in Washington for the event, along with several famous personalities of both the countries. Since US President Donald Trump will be present at the event today, political commentators are viewing this schedule as Advantage India in a game of realpolitik for the BJP government at the centre.

50,000 names have already been enlisted for attendance at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Both Indian and US diplomats are positive that this event will further strengthen New Delhi-Washington ties.