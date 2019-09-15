Headlines

'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston likely to have a Trump cameo

The September 21-27 trip will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the United States after being elected to power for the second term.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2019, 02:23 PM IST

US President Donald Trump might just fly down from Washington to Houston, Texas, on September 22 to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora in US, facetiously titled 'Howdy Modi'.

Reports suggest that the US President might be present at the event as a special guest, following which he will attend the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York along with PM Modi.

At least 60 lawmakers of the US Congress are also set to be present at the grand event, which, according to reports, is to witness the largest gathering of people for any foreign leader in the US other than the Pope.

The September 21-27 trip will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the United States after being elected to power for the second term.

He is set to attend the UN General Assembly meeting in New York following the address. During his first tenure as Prime Minister, Modi visited the US on six occasions. A large gathering of Indian community members was held in New York and San Jose during his visits.

One of the reasons that the event, aptly named in the regional flavour, is projected to draw crowds is because of the Texan drawl in its title. Howdy is a term used in the West American countryside for “How do you do”, an informal greeting that establishes local connect. Thousands of members of the Indian community are expected to attend the event.

Those who wished to attend the event needed to register themselves through an online platform, following which they would have been allotted passes.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the attendees, the event will also witness cultural programmes depicting India-America ties. The event is being organised by Texas India Forum.

 

(with inputs from Zee News)

