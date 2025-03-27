INDIA
Each of the gift packets from BJP on Eid contains food items, clothing, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. The 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits also contains salwar-suit fabric for women, and kurta-pajama fabric for men. The estimated cost of each kit is around Rs 500-Rs 600.
The BJP, which has been accusing Congress and other secular parties of minority appeasement, has come out with a plan to distribute gift packets to Muslims on Eid.
The saffron party has decided to distribute gift packets "Saugat-e-Modi" on Eid and has roped in 32,000 Muslim party workers. Each of the BJP workers has been asked to contact a hundred Muslims so that 32 lakh Muslims can be reached.
'Saugat-e-Modi' on Eid
BJP's Minority Morcha launched the programme in Mumbai where 200 such kits were given to needy Muslims.
A similar programme was held at Ghalib Academy, Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi. BJP National General Secretary and Minority Morcha National In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam attended the programme.
BJP to reach out to 32 lakh Muslims
If media reports are to be believed, the BJP has decided to distribute at least 100 such gift packs at every event. Local mosque committees will be contacted for selecting the beneficiaries and the office bearer of the Minority Morcha will be distributing the kits.
Reacting to the BJP's initiative, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray said, "Yehi baat hai agar koi doosra kare to kehte hain character dheela hai khud kare to sab chal jaata hai. (This is the thing, when someone else does it, they say their character is weak, but when they do it, everything is fine)."
All India Imam Association praises BJP
Praising the saffron party for the initiative, Maulana Sajid Rashidi of All India Imam Association said it would help change Muslims' perception of the BJP.
However, the Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan defended the BJP on this issue. She told IANS, "This is a very good initiative from the government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, as we say, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," we believe in inclusiveness, taking everyone along."
She added further, "That’s why, on the occasion of Eid, this initiative aims to bring joy to our Muslim brothers and sisters who are not so privileged, ensuring they can celebrate Eid happily and with a smile on their faces."
(With inputs from IANS)
