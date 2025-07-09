How were 141 people killed in Morbi? Earlier incidents of bridge collapse in Gujarat

Gujarat has witnessed numerous tragic incidents of bridge collapse over the last decade or so. Many people were killed, and the state government of the day promised to take measures so that such incidents would not take place again, but in vain.

Nine people were killed and nine others were rescued when many vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River after the bridge connecting Mujpur to Gambhira in Anand district of Gujarat collapsed. The tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, however, was not the first of its kind. Gujarat has witnessed many such tragic incidents in the last ten years or so. Many people were killed, the state government of the day promised to take measures so that such incidents would not take place again, but in vain.

Palanpur bridge collapses

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Palanpur town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on October 23, 2023, killing three persons. The tragic incident took place after the girders of the under-construction bridge on National Highway 58 collapsed. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handled the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department portfolio, rushed a team of senior engineers to Palanpur, ordered an investigation and strict measures to stop such incidents in the future.

In Gujarat’s Vadodara, the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara collapsed.

Girders collapse

Though the construction of the bridge had been going on for some time, the girders that collapsed were launched on the pillars a week ago. But had not been tied to the structure by the time the incident occurred. According to the main opposition party, the Congress, the company in charge of constructing the bridge in Palanpur, was blacklisted by the BJP government in Gujarat in 2016-17.

141 killed in Morbi bridge collapse

Almost one year ago, a pedestrian suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi in Gujarat collapsed, killing at least 141 people and injuring more than 180 others. Known as "jhulto pul" or the "hanging bridge", the 230-metre-long, 1.25-metre-wide pedestrian suspension bridge was constructed in the 1880s by Waghji Thakore, the local maharaja.

According to reports, more than 500 people were on the bridge at the time of the collapse, far exceeding the official capacity of 125. It was said in the forensic report presented in court that the bridge could not withstand the weight of the new heavy flooring, as the cables were rusted. Besides, it had broken anchors, and the bolts were loose.