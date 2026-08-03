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'How Was PM's Post Taken Down?': Parliamentary Panel questions Meta over NEET video removal, flags cyber fraud, AI misuse

The Parliamentary Committee on IT questioned Meta over the 4-hour removal of PM Modi's NEET video, calling it a serious lapse. Chairperson Nishikant Dubey sought details on audit trail, safeguards and bias in moderation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

'How Was PM's Post Taken Down?': Parliamentary Panel questions Meta over NEET video removal, flags cyber fraud, AI misuse
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The Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology discussed 'Social and Digital Platforms and their Regulation' at its meeting on Monday. 

Chairperson Nishikant Dubey raised concerns over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media post on the NEET examination last month, noting that it was a serious issue that warranted a detailed explanation from Meta, according to sources.

Sources said Dubey, in his opening remarks, questioned how the Prime Minister's official post could have been taken down, how long it remained unavailable for over four hours and what safeguards were in place to prevent such incidents.  He observed that if content from the Prime Minister's official account could be affected, it raised wider concerns about the transparency, accountability and reliability of systems used by digital platforms.

According to sources, the Committee sought a detailed explanation from Meta on the circumstances leading to the removal of the Facebook post, the audit trail of the incident, the process through which it was restored and the measures being adopted to ensure that similar incidents do not recur.

Meta had said on July 28 that PM Modi's Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks was removed due to a technical error and was restored. "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson had said. The video, released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's remarks to Gen Z during the protest against NEET-UG paper leak.

Cyber fraud, deepfakes and bias in moderation flagged

Sources said Dubey also highlighted the growing challenge posed by cyber fraud, AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes, stressing the need for stronger accountability mechanisms for digital intermediaries. The Committee sought data on cyber fraud incidents and questioned why platforms do not publish proactive fraud-detection performance. Dubey referred to the sharp rise in cybercrime complaints and misuse of social media for financial fraud.

The Chairperson also pointed to the need for visible labelling of AI content and stronger measures to prevent harmful content affecting children. Platforms were asked about safeguards against deepfake investment scams. Meta was asked to clarify whether its rules on bullying, harassment and coordinated abuse are applied in an unbiased manner. It was pointed out that several pro-India pages have faced unexplained removals.

Compliance, child safety and written replies sought

The meeting noted that the Information Technology Act, 2000 and IT Rules, 2021 stipulate clear legal obligations on intermediaries. Members raised concerns over transparency in content moderation, grievance redress mechanisms and compliance reporting.

The Committee questioned why fraud-related incidents are not reflected as a separate category in compliance reports and discussed the need for uniform reporting standards. Child safety also figured prominently. The panel sought explanations over reports of advertisements linked to CSAM and asked platforms to detail safeguards to detect and prevent such content.

Representatives of the Ministries of Home Affairs and MeitY attended. Executives from Meta, X and YouTube responded. The Committee has sought detailed written replies on several issues. MeitY Secretary S Krishnan has also summoned Meta, stating that the company's explanation of a "technical error" does not appear to be acceptable in its entirety.

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