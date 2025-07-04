How UK's F-35B Jet stranded in Kerala will be dismantled? Know why it is a big deal

The F-35 possess an advanced stealth coating and radar blockers, artificial intelligence (AI) and data fusion encrypted software and sensors for modern air warfare.

The British Royal Navy's F-35B stealth jet has been grounded at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14. Since field repair attempts have been unsuccessful, the fighter jet might have to be partially dismantled and airlifted in a C-17 Globemaster back to the United Kingdom. The F-35B made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram 19 days ago.

Dismantling the F-35: Key Points

The F-35 jet is reportedly set to be dismantled and transported, likely on the C-17 Globemaster III, a heavy-lift cargo aircraft which can carry around 77 tonnes and almost two F-35s in its cargo hold. However, transporting this advanced stealth aircraft will not be a cakewalk, due to its size and weight.



The F-35 jet’s wing is likely to be detached to fit in the C-17’s cargo hold, which is 26 metres long and 4 metres wide. The technician will convert the jet into a compact unit which can be rolled into the cargo aircraft for transport.



Detaching F-35’s wing is a complex and challenging operation; only engineers trained by aerospace and defence firm Lockheed Martin can do it. The dismantling will be closely monitored by the British military, since the stealth fighter jet boasts classified technology.



The F-35 jet has every screws security-coded to eliminate the risk of data breach. Every move will be verified and logged to avoid theft of the jet’s advanced technology, since protecting the stealth tech is crucial for national defence integrity.



The F-35 possess an advanced stealth coating and radar blockers, artificial intelligence (AI) and data fusion encrypted software and sensors for modern air warfare. It can carry nuclear weapons. Hence, its sensitive technology makes foreign access a major concern for nations operating the aircraft for data security and intellectual property protection



The F-35, priced at a staggering $1.7 trillion, is the most expensive military program in history. It offers its pilot a decisive advantage with its unparalleled lethality, survivability, and connectivity, making it a powerful force in combat.



F-35 dismantling will not be the first time



The F-35 fighter jets have undergone wing removal and shipment by air before. The first case was documented in May 2019, when the US Air Force detached the wings of an F-35A at Eglin Air Force Base. The USD 200000 four-year project transported it via a C-17 Globemaster III to Hill Air Force Base in Utah, according to reports. Even a South Korean F-35A fighter jet, which suffered a belly landing in 2022, was repurposed as a training model instead of being scrapped. The US-South Korea team removed its wings to facilitate transportation, then reassembled them at its new location.