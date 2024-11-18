In India, where plastic use is substantial, sustainable solutions are urgently needed. Leading this change, Badri Cotsyn Pvt Ltd has swiftly become one of India’s top recycling companies, demonstrating how tech-enabled recycling can drive impactful solutions.

Plastic disposal remains a pressing issue worldwide, with billions of tons of waste threatening ecosystems and communities. In India, where plastic use is substantial, sustainable solutions are urgently needed. Leading this change, Badri Cotsyn Pvt Ltd has swiftly become one of India’s top recycling companies, demonstrating how tech-enabled recycling can drive impactful solutions.

Founded in 2018, the company has grown to an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of 500 crore in just six years, recycling six million PET bottles daily to produce high-quality polyester fiber at their state of the art facility in Mandideep, Bhopal.

The company's founders, brothers Sumit Gupta and Amit Gupta, have combined their expertise in mechanical and chemical engineering to build the operations of the unit. Amit, an alumnus of IIT Delhi, inspired by his brief stint at Flipkart, wanted to execute a tech-driven approach to recycling that not only produces quality materials but also creates a scalable, sustainable business model. Together, they have made Badri one of India’s Top 3 plastic recyclers, supplying industries across textiles, automotive, and geotextiles.

The Mandideep facility in MP's Raisen, powered by an 800 kW rooftop solar installation, converts waste plastic PET bottles into a variety of products like Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (r-PSF), Recycled PP & HDPE granules, PET flakes, etc offering a sustainable alternative to virgin fibers. Further solidifying Badri’s impact, major brands, such as Coca-Cola, ITC, and Pidilite, also use the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) credits generated by Badri to offset their requirements and thereby, reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste.

With demand for recycled materials surging globally, the company has also expanded its reach to Europe and select Middle Eastern markets, with exports tripling in the past year. The company’s ambitious growth continues, with a new 150 crore facility planned in Bhopal which is expected to triple the revenues over the next three to four years, bolstering its capacity to meet rising demand for recycled plastics, particularly in food-grade applications.

The founders said their vision is not just about fiber production, and it’s about transforming India’s recycling landscape. By creating a circular economy for plastics, they are setting benchmarks in sustainability and efficiency, offering a model for how technology and innovation can address the plastic waste crisis and drive sustainable development on a large scale.

