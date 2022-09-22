How to watch 'After Ever Happy' Online at Home

After fans are already freaking out over the surprise fifth movie in the series, but if you're from the United States, then you most likely haven't even seen the fourth film, After Ever Happy, yet. Luckily, the wait is almost over, as the movie is finally (slowly) coming out worldwide. But there's an even bigger question that you're going to have to answer before you watch: just how are you going to see this film? Because yes, you totally have options depending on your preferences here. Get ready to make some big decisions because you're not going to want to miss out.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch After Ever Happy.

When is After Ever Happy coming out in the United States?

Like the series' previous movies, After Ever Happy has to release dates that vary based on where you live. For those of us in the United States, After Ever Happy will officially come out on September 7, 2022.

How can I watch After Ever Happy at home?

There's a good chance you've had After series marathons thanks to the first three movies being on Netflix, and we don't expect that tradition to end anytime soon. That being said, fans don't have a date just yet on when they can expect it to hit the streamer. So if you're hoping to Netflix and Chill this movie, you're going to have to wait.

But if you're not willing to wait long, then you still have the chance to grab the movie on demand. Starting on September 23, After Ever Happy will be available on iTunes and other services. If you're more old school and prefer to own a physical copy, you can also watch it on Blu-ray and DVD on November 8.

Where to watch After Ever Happy

If you're reading this in the US, then you're in luck – the film is already playing in cinemas around the country, having been released on Wednesday, 7th September 2022. But you'll have to hurry, as the theatrical run will only last for two days.

The film has also already opened in several territories in Europe, South America and Asia, while a release in Australia follows on Thursday, 8th September. UK audiences have a little longer to wait until they can enjoy the film, but it will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video – arriving on the streamer on Friday, 23rd September 2022.

When Will After Ever Happy on Netflix?

An After Ever Happy Netflix release date has not yet been announced. But here's what we know based on the Netflix release of the previous After movies.

It opened in theatres on April 12, 2019, and was released on Netflix in October 2019. After We Collided was released simultaneously in theatres and VOD on October 23, 2020 (due to the pandemic) and arrived on Netflix on December 22, 2020. Then the third film in the franchise, After We Fell, opened in theatres on September 30, 2021, and was released on Netflix on January 17, 2022.

Based on all of this, we can guess that After Ever Happy will be on Netflix about three and a half months after opening in theatres, which would be around early January 2023, which would follow the same Netflix release pattern as the third film. That said, if After Ever Happy follows the Netflix release pattern of the first film, you'll have to wait a bit longer—until March or April 2023.

Our best guess is that After Ever Happy will be on Netflix sometime in January 2023. We'll have to wait and see.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)