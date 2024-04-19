Twitter
How to vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Here's a step-by-step guide

Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is set to take place on Friday (April 19). As many as 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union territories will go to polls in the first phase which is also the largest of the seven phases of the elections.

Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm, though the closure of poll timings differs in some seats. The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 crore voters will exercise their franchise.

Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. A total of 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly one lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel, the poll panel pointed out.

Voting will also be held for 92 assembly seats in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Friday. 

Here's a step-by-step guide for first-time voters:

Eligibility:

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.

How do I vote in person?

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof
Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)
You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth
Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound
Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box
You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM
For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in
Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

Required documents:

One should have any of the following documents as identity proof to cast a vote:

Voter ID card,
Aadhar card,
PAN card,
Driving license,
Passport,
Bank/Post office passbook with a photo,
Pension document with photograph,
MNREGA job card,
Smart card issued by RGI under NPR,
Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company,
Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, and
official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

 

