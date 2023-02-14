How to Track Phone Using IMEI Online Free

Losing a phone can be a distressing experience for many people, as it contains valuable personal information and important data. Whether it's misplacing it at home, leaving it in a cab, or having it stolen, the loss of a phone can cause a great deal of anxiety and stress. The feeling of vulnerability that comes with losing a valuable device is compounded by the potential risk of identity theft or loss of important information.

One of the biggest concerns with losing a phone is the potential loss of personal data, such as contacts, photos, and other important files. In addition, a lost phone may contain sensitive information, such as passwords, financial information, and personal details, which could be exploited by the person who finds it. The fear of someone accessing this information can cause great concern for many individuals.

Fortunately, there are ways to locate your device using the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. IMEI is a unique identifier assigned to every mobile phone, and it can be used to track the device's location online.

It is a 15-17 digit number that is assigned to a mobile device by the manufacturer and is used to identify the device when it connects to a mobile network. The IMEI number is used by the mobile network to authenticate the device, to ensure that it is authorized to access the network, and to prevent the use of stolen or counterfeit devices.

The IMEI number is stored on the device and on the mobile network's database, and it can be used to track the device if it is lost or stolen. By reporting the IMEI number to the mobile network, it can be blacklisted, which will prevent it from accessing any mobile network and make it useless for the thief or anyone else who finds it.

How to Track Phone Using IMEI Online Free

Method 1: IMEI Tracker by iStaunch

IMEI Tracker by iStaunch is a tool that can be used to track phones using IMEI online for free. Simply open the IMEI Tracker by iStaunch and enter the 15-digit IMEI number in the given box. Once you enter the required information, tap on the Track Phone button, and you will find the lost phone's location on Google maps.

The IMEI number is a unique identifier for each mobile device that is assigned by the manufacturer and used by mobile networks to authenticate the device and prevent the use of stolen or counterfeit devices.

While the IMEI tracker by iStaunch can be a valuable tool, it is important to note that it may not always be accurate and that the use of such tools may be subject to legal restrictions and privacy considerations. In some cases, the use of an IMEI tracker may require the consent of the device owner or may be restricted by local laws and regulations.

Method 2: Report on CEIR

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is a database maintained by the Indian Telecommunications Department that is used to blacklist stolen or lost mobile devices in India. The CEIR is designed to prevent the use of stolen or lost mobile devices on the country's mobile networks by disabling the device's IMEI number.

To track a lost phone using the CEIR, the owner of the device must first report the loss or theft of the phone to the police and obtain a First Information Report (FIR). Once the FIR has been obtained, the owner of the device can then provide the IMEI number of the device to the CEIR. The CEIR will then blacklist the IMEI number, which will prevent it from accessing any of the mobile networks in India.

It is important to note that tracking a lost phone using the CEIR is not guaranteed to be successful and that the results may be limited by the availability of data and other factors. In some cases, the device may need to be turned on and connected to a mobile network in order to be tracked. Additionally, the use of tracking services may be subject to legal restrictions and privacy considerations.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)