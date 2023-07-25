Headlines

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)



DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Are you asking yourself this question: How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram?

In this article, you will learn How To Post a Landscape Video on Instagram.

(Also, did you know that many peopleBuy Followers on Instagram?)

(Click here to see the #1Best Place to Buy Instagram Followers)

Let's get started!

How to Post Landscape Videos on Instagram?

  1. Open Instagram and tap on the '+' icon
  2. Choose the landscape video that you want to share
  3. Add music, stickers, or text to your video
  4. Write a caption and select the 'share' button

What Are Instagram's Video Requirements?

Instagram has specific requirements for video uploads to optimize viewing on their platform.

The following are the main video requirements for Instagram.

●The acceptable aspect ratios for your video range from 1.91:1 (horizontal) to 9:16 (tall vertical).

●The recommended frame rate for your video is at least 30 frames per second (FPS).

●The video should have a resolution of at least 720 pixels.

●The maximum size for your in-feed video is 3.6GB and the maximum duration is 60 minutes.

●The maximum size for an Instagram Reel is 4GB, and the maximum duration is 60 seconds.

Instagram suggests that users select a cover photo for their videos with a resolution of 420×654 pixels or a 1:1.55 aspect ratio. The cover photo is a static image that provides viewers with a preview of the video's content before it begins playing.

How To Post Horizontal Video on Instagram Using Computer

Now, let's prepare you to upload your horizontal Instagram video to Instagram using your computer.

To access your Instagram account, open your web browser and log in at instagram.com.

Step #2:Click the large

There is a "Create" button located on the left-hand side of the homepage.

Step #3: Click Post.

Click the "Select from computer" option.

To upload a horizontal video to Instagram, select it from the box that appears.

To proceed, click on the Next button located in the top right corner of the screen.

To choose a cover photo for your video, use the slider tool or select one from your computer files by clicking on "Select from Computer".

To adjust the length of your clip, use the slider tool on the right side of the screen under Trim.

To proceed, click on the Next button located in the top right corner of the screen.

For the final step, create a caption for your post, customize the settings, mention people, and optimize your video.

To upload the video to your feed, click on Share in the top right corner of the screen.

How to Post Horizontal Videos on Instagram Using Mobile App

If you prefer using your phone to post videos on Instagram, you can follow these steps to post a horizontal video using the Instagram mobile app on your iPhone or Android device.

To begin, open the Instagram application and sign in to your account.

Step #2: Tap the

To upload a horizontal video from your phone gallery, select it and tap the blue arrow in the top right-hand corner of the screen. The app will automatically adjust the orientation and display it in landscape mode, as long as it meets their aspect ratio and resolution requirements.

You can use the Edit video tool or the icons at the top of the screen to make adjustments, enhance, or add music or visual effects to your video.

Step #5: Tap Next.

To choose a cover photo for your video, click on Edit cover and either select a screenshot from your video or upload a picture from your gallery.

Advantages of Filming Instagram Videos in Landscape Mode





Conclusion

Until recently, Instagram did not have the capability to support horizontal videos. However, now you have the option to upload a video filmed in landscape mode using either your computer or the mobile app with simple steps to upload a landscape video or post horizontal videos on instagram app or post landscape videos on instagram app, as they can be more interesting than vertical videos or IGTV videos because you can see less things on vertical videos with that aspect ratio on instagram account, or instagram app.

After posting your content, you may want to consider purchasing Instagram views from Viralyft. This can help enhance your engagement and improve the visibility of your videos on the app.

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

