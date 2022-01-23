How to merge Covid-19 vaccine certificates of first two doses - Check step-by-step guide

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
With India having begun the process of the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, eligible individuals need to go and register on the CoWIN portal. While persons who received both their vaccines with the same registered mobile number will find it easy, for those who got their first two doses from different registered mobile number may encounter a problem.
Such persons are likely to have two certificates for the first Covid-19 vaccine dose rather than certificates mentioning the first and second doses. In order to register for the third dose as per their eligibility, these persons will first need to merge their vaccine certificates. The CoWIN portal provides this facility. Check out how you can merge your vaccine certificates with the step-by-step guide below.
- Go to the CoWIN portal on your phone or PC
- Sign in using the mobile number used when receiving the first vaccine dose
- Beside your account details, find the ‘Raise an Issue’ button
- Once you click on ‘Raise an Issue’, you will find 7 different options
- Choose ‘Merge Two Dose #1 Certificate’ option
- Select the member for which the merger needs to be done
- Enter details of first certificate – Beneficiary Ref ID and upload Photo ID
- Fill in the Beneficiary Ref ID of the second First Dose certificate that needs to be merged
- Accept the declaration below saying, “I declare that I have received both dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and that both certificates have been issued to me. By submitting this request, I give up my right to apply for the 2nd dose of vaccination.”
- Click on “Submit Request” button