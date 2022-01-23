How to merge Covid-19 vaccine certificates of first two doses - Check step-by-step guide

With India having begun the process of the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, eligible individuals need to go and register on the CoWIN portal. While persons who received both their vaccines with the same registered mobile number will find it easy, for those who got their first two doses from different registered mobile number may encounter a problem.

Such persons are likely to have two certificates for the first Covid-19 vaccine dose rather than certificates mentioning the first and second doses. In order to register for the third dose as per their eligibility, these persons will first need to merge their vaccine certificates. The CoWIN portal provides this facility. Check out how you can merge your vaccine certificates with the step-by-step guide below.