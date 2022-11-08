How to identify true love?

We tend to see it a lot in movies, where two people meet and fall in love. Sometimes it looks too good to be true or possible. Not everyone believes in true love, but there are an optimistic few who do. They still believe that there's a person out there for them. But this raises a big question: how do you know true love when you see it? Because the sad truth is that not all love is true.

Separating the real from the fake

Heartbreak is a horrible thing for anyone to experience. This is because it doesn't just affect your feelings, it extends to your physical body. Sometimes heartbreaks are a result of poor choices by partners in a relationship. To avoid such, you need to choose the right person to be with so that it doesn't end in tears. Just like sieves are used to separate particles of different sizes of a solid, there are things you can do to know what's real and what's not. Before falling for someone and diving into a relationship, there are sometimes things to look out for.

Is there safety ?

For you or anyone to be in a place and be comfortable, you must be sure of the level of safety. No one can stay without any worries in a place where safety is guaranteed. This is also the same for relationships; they are meant to be a place of safety even when others are not. Someone who truly cares for and loves you will make sure you are safe. Because no one wants any form of harm to come to someone they truly love. This is very evident without too many questions. If you are with someone you don't feel safe with for some reason, you will need to assess that relationship.

Do you feel complete with your partner ?

It is commonly said that our partners are our other halves and complete each other.

Do you feel like you have found the one you still want in your relationship? If these questions often come to mind, then you may not be complete in your relationship.

Does your relationship have a purpose ?

Anything worth doing is doing well. This should be everyone's watchword in their relationships. Because there is no reason to be in a relationship you don't want to work on. If you don't have a drive or a reason (meaning a purpose) to be in your current relationship, then it's an issue. Ruchi Rathor once said, "Love gives our life purpose." So if there's no purpose in your relationship, it's a clear sign that it's not true love.

Is there mutual understanding in the relationship ?

No two people are the same, and there are bound to be disagreements from time to time. Even in relationships, partners can often have quarrels or disagreements. What matters is how it's resolved, because arguments are only resolved when the common ground has been reached. If there is no understanding and the quarrel never gets resolved, it may not be the right relationship for either party.

Conclusion

Relationships need effort for them to work, but not all relationships should be worked on. Some are just best left to end. Ruchi Rathor provides some useful tips for relationships if you'd like to know more.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)