Struggling with Instagram views? Discover 10 fast and effective strategies—from AI tools to trending reels—to grow your views and engagement effortlessly.

Having a tough time getting your Instagram content to stand out? You're not alone. Reaching across the noise seems daunting with over 1 billion users accessing the platform each month. But fear not, we’ve got you covered.

Instagram views are not just a vanity metric. They’re an indicator the algorithm looks at to decide whether or not to recommend your content to a wider audience. The more eyeballs your stuff gets, the more likely Instagram is to send it to Explore pages and feeds far outside the followers.

And it’s not only about discoverability. High view counts solidify your credibility, paving the way for brand partnerships, collaborations, and loyal followers.

In this guide, we will guide you through ten quick ways to increase the number of views on your Instagram account, from free tools and a way to outsmart the system to trends and collaboration. You’ll come away with actionable insights you can use to start growing your reach today.

1) Use a Free Instagram Views Tool to Get an Initial Boost

Early engagement is crucial on Instagram, it's how the algorithm decides which content deserves more visibility. When a post gains views quickly, Instagram sees it as high-quality and pushes it to more feeds.

Sometimes, getting that initial traction can be tough, and that’s where Grum comes in. This free Instagram views tool delivers instant views, giving posts the momentum they need to attract more engagement naturally. More views mean more reach, more likes, and ultimately, more followers.

Beyond just views, Grum offers a full suite of tools to help creators and businesses grow on Instagram, all while keeping many of its core features completely free.

Interesting Fact!

Adding a call-to-action (CTA), such as: "Save this for later! can increase engagement by 80% as saves tell Instagram to show your content even more.

2) Post at the Right Time

On Instagram, timing is everything. There are optimal times for posting to maximize your views and engagement. In general, the best times to post are during the hours of:

9 AM to 11 AM

6 PM to 8 PM

These are times when a large number of users are active on Instagram. But the perfect timing can differ, based on who your audience is, their behavior, and their time zones.

Use your Instagram Insights, a powerful analytics tool available to business accounts, to help you figure out what the ideal posting schedule is.

You get granular details about the time your followers are most active so you know exactly how to time your strategy for maximum impact.

Knowing the preferences and habits of your readers will allow you to create a better content strategy for you and ensure your posts are reaching the right people at the right time.

Did you know?

To optimize your Reel for success, make the first 3 seconds the best. If you don’t catch attention quickly, people will scroll!

3) Optimize Your Hashtags & Captions

Use tools such as Hashtagify or Instagram’s keyword suggestions to discover trending and important hashtags that match your niche. Be strategic by using a mix of popular hashtags, with low-competition ones that help you stand out. By using a balanced hashtag strategy, you expand your reach and bring viewers to your posts.

Do not underrate text. They provide context for your post and, when done correctly, can help get more views. Use captions to get your audience hooked, keep them minimal, but relatable and engaging.

Use calls to action, i.e., “Tag a friend who needs to see this!” or “What do you think of this?” Which you are welcome to share and comment on.

4) Create AI-Generated Instagram Reels

Reels now rule Instagram’s playground, making it essential to invest in high-quality video content to remain competitive. But what if you don’t have hours to edit? Here enter AI reel generators.

The use of AI tools such as Fliki and Pictory can make the process of producing engaging reels a matter of minutes. From stock clips and faceless videos to avatar-driven content, AI enables you to create scroll-stopping reels that are on-trend. You can get many views with little effort.

Check out this step-by-step guide for a complete list of tools and everything you need to know about AI-generated Instagram Reels.

5) Leverage Instagram Trends

Trends can give your views and engagement an exponential boost, which is why they are so valuable to you taking your space on the web. Use Grum to get views on your Instagram account and skyrocket your online presence.

Check out the Explore page on Instagram or sites like TikTok to see what sounds, hashtags, and challenges are popular.

Instagram, in particular, likes to ride the trend wave, often promoting trending content and making it pop up in your feed or Instagram stories. Joining trends gives you a better opportunity to be discovered by users who don’t know you yet. It’s a simple and powerful way to

Increase views

Attract followers

Build your community

Just remember to be yourself and don’t jump on a trend unless it suits your brand or niche!

Interesting Fact!

Reels receive 22% more interactions than regular video posts and are therefore the quickest way to increase views.

6) Use High-Quality Thumbnails

Thumbnails are one of the most important factors when someone scrolls through Instagram, and whether they click on your content.

To create a powerful first impression, make your thumbnails graphically rich and attention-grabbing right in the first few seconds.

Bright colors and clear faces perform better than generic or cluttered images.

Not only do these elements grab your attention, but they also assist in delivering the subject of your content instantly. By crafting them well, you can pique people’s curiosity, encourage clicks, and ultimately increase views on your posts.

7) Collaborate with Other Creators

Collaboration can lead to mutual growth, increased engagement, and even virality. To leverage collaborations effectively, look out for creators whose audience reflects closely with your brand’s message and target market.

Check out their content, engagement levels, and style to help determine if they’re a fit. When you reach out, position yourself as a potential partner by explaining how working together adds value to both parties;

Pitch specific ideas such as guest posts

Co-created reels

Live Q&As or even

Social media takeovers

Collaborations can bring more views to your content and lead to longevity.

8) Cross-promote on Other Platforms

Repurpose your reels and posts for platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and even Facebook to widen your audience. The three common important platforms with feed aspects, like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter will help to leverage and through sharing your stuff you will get more recognition.

Be sure to take advantage of Instagram features too! The more blow-ups of Instagram Stories (e.g. sneak peeks of your reels), the better to catch the eyes of your audience. Add interesting captions or stickers to entice them to click through. Always end with a clear call-to-action, such as “Watch the entire reel!” or “Don’t miss this!” to let your audience know and keep them engaged.

9) Run Giveaways & Contests

Giveaways are also a tried and true way to get eyes on your work. This will lead to exponential reach because people are entering to win, tagging friends, and sharing your post.

Another effective strategy is hosting contests. When asking followers to do something whether that’s submit photos, vote, or are being asked to do a specific challenge, engagement skyrockets even more when there’s a prize on offer!

10) Engage with Your Audience

Engagement is a two-way street. Replying to comments and direct messages also shows your audience that you care about their input, and helps you accrue favor with Instagram’s algorithm. This added interaction encourages them to keep coming back to your content, creating a positive feedback loop that helps getting more views.

Rather than direct interactions, using Instagram’s interactive elements across polls, quizzes and even Q&A within Stories can help develop deeper relationships with your followers, helping them feel more integrated and invested.

If your followers are quite engaged and active, Instagram’s algorithm will reward you with more overall visibility on the app and therefore more views.

Make Your Instagram Content Unstoppable & Get More Views

Whether you’re an aspiring influencer or a small business owner, giving your Instagram views a boost is attainable. Those ten strategies will give you not just higher view counts, but also an engaged, loyal audience.

How to go viral in 2025 starts right now. You can use some free tools like Grum, so be creative and think about maximum impact like AI-generated reels or jumping on trends.

FAQs

What are the fastest ways to get more views on Instagram?

The fastest ways to get more views on Instagram are listed as:

Post Reels consistently

Use trending audio and hashtags

Collaborate with influencers or other creators

Post at peak times when your audience is most active

How often should I post to increase my views?

Instagram follows an algorithm and to be a part of that you should take the following measures:

Reels: 4-7 times per week

Stories: 5-10 per day

Feed Posts (Carousels, Photos): 3-4 times per week

Live Videos: Once a week

Do hashtags still help in 2025?

Yes! Instagram uses hashtags to put your content into categories. Use 5-10 relevant hashtags instead of 30 random ones. Use a combination of popular and niche hashtags that will yield the best results.

Why is engagement important for getting more views?

Instagram’s algorithm rewards posts that receive a lot of interaction. Add more likes, comments, shares, and saves = more Explore visibility and followers feeds.

