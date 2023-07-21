How to Get a Crown on TikTok Profile Picture?

How to get a crown on TikTok?

This blog post will teach you how to get a crown on TikTok.

Here's how to get a crown on TikTok:

Open TikTok and tap the ‘+’ icon

Tap ‘effects’ on the left side of the camera button

Click on the 'face' icon with an orange background

Film a video using this effect and post it

Now your profile photo will get a crown

Many TikTok users have crowns on their profile photos. Here's a guide on how to obtain one.

TikTok regularly adds new features to maintain user engagement, and the most recent addition has resulted in considerable confusion.

In recent days, crowns have been observed appearing on individuals' profile pictures, without any clear explanation as to its significance.

The crown symbol and its acquisition process are explained in detail below.

TikTok users display crowns in their profile photos.

TikTok users have observed that certain users now possess crowns on their profiles.

The tiara on top of your profile photo is made of gold and has red and blue jewels with purple swirls.

The crown is an interesting addition to your profile, but what is its significance?

What does it mean?

A crown is added to a user's profile picture when they have utilized the new Magic Animation effect.

The effect is comparable to the widely popular Cartoonify Filter that gained popularity last year and transforms your appearance into that of a cartoon character from a Disney movie.

To obtain a crown, simply utilize the designated filter. Below, you will find a comprehensive guide outlining the exact steps to follow.

Adding a crown to your TikTok profile picture can elevate your presence on the platform. Discover the purpose behind this popular trend and uncover the subtle yet powerful message it conveys. Unleash your creativity and make a lasting impression with a regal touch in your TikTok profile picture. Let's dive into why individuals are embracing this crown trend and the impact it can have on your TikTok persona.

Purpose of adding a crown to TikTok profile pictures

Adding a crown to your TikTok profile picture has a unique purpose. It showcases your popularity, recognition and distinction among other users. With a crown, you can draw attention, potentially get more followers and engagement on your content.

- Stand out: Showcase your influence or popularity with a crown.

- Social proof: A crown is a form of social proof of your gained following and engagement.

- Authority: Appear more credible and trustworthy with a crown.

- More followers: Get attention and pique curiosity with a crown, leading to more followers.

- Recognition: A recognizable symbol that allows you to be easily identified.

- Engagement: Receive higher engagement rates on your videos.

Step-by-step guide on how to add a crown to your TikTok profile picture

Looking to add a crown or gold tiara to your TikTok profile picture? Look no further! In this step-by-step guide, we'll walk you through the process of enhancing your profile picture with a majestic crown. From opening the TikTok app to posting the final result, you'll learn exactly how to achieve this eye-catching transformation. So, let's dive in and give your TikTok profile picture the royal treatment it deserves!

